Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.
AQN opened at C$18.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of C$16.85 and a 52 week high of C$22.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$687.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.8082729 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CSFB set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
