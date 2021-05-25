Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.

AQN opened at C$18.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of C$16.85 and a 52 week high of C$22.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$687.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.8082729 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CSFB set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

