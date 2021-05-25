Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. Rambus has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

