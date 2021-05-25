Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.79. Repay has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,154 shares of company stock worth $518,364 in the last 90 days. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 19,822.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after buying an additional 3,003,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Repay by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,821 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $39,312,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $34,996,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

