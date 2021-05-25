Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.58.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.79. Repay has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,154 shares of company stock worth $518,364 in the last 90 days. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 19,822.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after buying an additional 3,003,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Repay by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,821 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $39,312,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $34,996,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.