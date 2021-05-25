Scotia Capital Inc. Has $689,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $164.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.78. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $1,055,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,559.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,902,824 shares of company stock valued at $537,296,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

