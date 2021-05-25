Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 3,229 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $44.84 and a 52-week high of $55.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

