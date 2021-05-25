Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,847,000 after buying an additional 517,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,284,000 after buying an additional 84,165 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

