Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $584,000 Investment in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.37% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000.

BATT opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $19.61.

