Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,207,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,495,000 after buying an additional 83,987 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

