Scotia Capital Inc. Has $547,000 Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 37.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 5.0% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPCE opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

