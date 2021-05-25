Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 55.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,519 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $151.50 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

