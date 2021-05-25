Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pool by 125.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after purchasing an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Pool by 398.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pool by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after purchasing an additional 133,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock worth $20,984,285 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POOL opened at $430.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $240.01 and a fifty-two week high of $449.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.65.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

