Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,554,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,039,000 after buying an additional 84,423 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.82.

UHS stock opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $161.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.73.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

