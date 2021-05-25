Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 31,768 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 302.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in Synaptics by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,662,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,412,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.94. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $146.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

