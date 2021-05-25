Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gartner by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner stock opened at $232.71 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.36 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,654 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,550. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

