Poshmark (POSH) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Poshmark to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A Poshmark Competitors -4.56% -6.81% 0.53%

0.0% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Poshmark and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56 Poshmark Competitors 210 1009 3092 59 2.69

Poshmark currently has a consensus target price of $60.88, suggesting a potential upside of 47.47%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 23.06%. Given Poshmark’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Poshmark and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million $16.84 million 33.02 Poshmark Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 10.14

Poshmark’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Poshmark rivals beat Poshmark on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

