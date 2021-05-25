Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 6,928 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in FOX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in FOX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 448,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FOX by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

