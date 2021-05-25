Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.94 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 401.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

FIVE opened at $181.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

