Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,883 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,112 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $720,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,825 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,931,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,181,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of -292.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

