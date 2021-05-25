Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.07% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TAP opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

