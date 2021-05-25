American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO Sells $82,158.92 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMSC opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $402.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

