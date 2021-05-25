Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Century Casinos reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million.

Several analysts recently commented on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

CNTY stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Century Casinos has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.84 million, a PE ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

