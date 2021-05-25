Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells $833,764.36 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 10,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $833,764.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 456,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,518,246.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 247,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 34,949 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

