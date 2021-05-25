JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PATH. Mizuho started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.74.

UiPath stock opened at $85.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.80. UiPath has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $88.62.

In other UiPath news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

