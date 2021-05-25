TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) EVP Kevin A. Raketich Sells 10,000 Shares

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $667.26 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1,132.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 500,296 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 271,285 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMST. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

