TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) EVP Kevin A. Raketich Sells 10,000 Shares

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $667.26 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMST. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
