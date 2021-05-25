Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (ASX:SMN) Insider William Rouse Buys 170,588 Shares of Stock

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (ASX:SMN) insider William Rouse bought 170,588 shares of Structural Monitoring Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$69,088.14 ($49,348.67).

William Rouse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, William Rouse 264,840 shares of Structural Monitoring Systems stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets structural health monitoring systems in Australia, the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company offers CVM switch for fatigue testing; CVM NDI structural monitoring systems; and laboratory kits for use in real-time crack detection and monitoring.

