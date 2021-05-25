Commerce Bank Sells 115 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $129.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $134.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Balchem’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

