Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.31% from the stock’s previous close.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.37.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million. Analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 599.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 150,328 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 174.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after buying an additional 2,094,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.