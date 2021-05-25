The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,376 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC stock opened at $186.20 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $145.49 and a 1-year high of $193.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.