Commerce Bank Sells 193 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after buying an additional 400,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,364,000 after purchasing an additional 121,222 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,688 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXS opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

