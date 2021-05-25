Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

In related news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at $707,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,201 shares of company stock valued at $605,231. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.