The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,787 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Blackbaud worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $271,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,984,000 after acquiring an additional 207,522 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after acquiring an additional 389,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $39,222,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,171.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $457,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,677. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

