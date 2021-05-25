Commerce Bank Buys 1,744 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $1,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price target on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

DISH opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.