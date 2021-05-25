Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,310 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 63.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $262.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.36, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.24 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

