Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 992 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 68.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.69 and a 200-day moving average of $185.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.