Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sunrun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunrun by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,888 shares of company stock worth $13,928,730 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

RUN opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

