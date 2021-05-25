Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2 Million Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,370 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

