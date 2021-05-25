Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 10,044 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 35.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,716 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 298,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 240,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,850 shares of company stock valued at $10,237,226. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLN opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.33. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.