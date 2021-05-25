Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Bandwidth reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

BAND opened at $116.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.45. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $350,763.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,317 shares of company stock worth $995,134. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after acquiring an additional 324,021 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $27,097,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth about $15,268,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

