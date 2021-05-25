Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Livent by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Livent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Livent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Livent’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTHM. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

