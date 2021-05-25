Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.98.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.70.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,822 shares of company stock valued at $95,253,928 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

