Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NIO were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NIO by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,126 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in NIO by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NIO by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares during the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

NYSE:NIO opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

