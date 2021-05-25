United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

UCBI opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

