M&T Bank Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,988. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.