Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.19 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $724,660.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $2,920,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $4,573,216 over the last ninety days. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

