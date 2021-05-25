Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.36 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 496.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 146,240 shares during the period. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average is $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at $64,331,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SCCO. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

