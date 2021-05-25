Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.27 Million Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 134.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,691 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 58,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

NYSE SWI opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

