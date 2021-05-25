Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $202.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $174.59 and a 1-year high of $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.53.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.