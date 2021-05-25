Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Maximus by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 200,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.78. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

