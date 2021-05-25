Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,718 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $82,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 24,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $250.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.27 and its 200-day moving average is $232.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

