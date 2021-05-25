Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $399.44.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $364.52 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $217.48 and a one year high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after acquiring an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

